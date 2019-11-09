Man assaulted during Thatcham robbery

A man was punched in the head and assaulted on the ground during a robbery in Stoney Lane, Thatcham.

The 18-year-old victim had a black leather bag with Armani written in silver letters on the side stolen.

The incident took place at about 1.45pm on Tuesday.

The victim was walking on Hartmead Road when a vehicle pulled up in front of him.

Three men got out and demanded the victim turn over his bag. He was punched in the head and knocked to the floor.

His bag was then pulled away from him and he was then assaulted again.

The men then got back in the vehicle and drove away down Stoney Lane.

The victim sustained injuries to his arm and shoulder but did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders are believed to have been travelling in a light gold-coloured car, potentially a Ford Mondeo or a Mercedes. It may have had a taxi plate next to its number plate.

The first offender was a skinny white man wearing a white bandana with a back circle pattern on it, as well as a black jumper and black shorts.

He had short, black hair and was about 5 foot 10 inches tall.

The second offender was a stocky white man wearing tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes on the side, and black trainers. He was shorter than the first offender.

The victim has not been able to provide a description of the third offender.

The bag stolen contained keys on a key chain in the shape of a red football shirt with Arsenal N1 Fan written on it.

Investigating officer PC Petar Stoyanov, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Thames Valley Police on the non emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference number 43190345206.