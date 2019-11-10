Full review after injuries at Mortimer fireworks display

MORTIMER Firework Display organisers have said they will conduct a full review after stray fireworks flew into the crowd during last night's show.

A number of people were injured, however none required hospital treatment.

The display was organised by parents and friends of Mortimer St John's Infant School and was raising money for the school.

They said in a statement: "Unfortunately at yesterday's event we needed to follow our prior agreed incident procedure and suspend the fireworks.

"We hope that all those who attended understand that we wanted to ensure a fun but safe evening and that their safety was of utmost importance to us.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries and it was not necessary for anyone to need hospital treatment. Everyone involved with organising the event wishes those affected a fast and full recovery.

"There will be a full review of proceedings, involving the relevant agencies, over the coming days."

The incident was attended by Thames Valley Police, who said: "We were called at about 7.10pm last night following reports that fireworks had been let off in a crowd during a display in Mortimer.

"Officers attended along with other emergency services where a number of people had sustained minor injuries.

"It is believed that these incidents were accidental, and that no criminal offences had occurred."