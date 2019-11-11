Labour selects candidate for Newbury

The Newbury Labour Party has selected James Wilder as its candidate for the upcoming general election, scheduled for December 12.

Mr Wilder – originally from Thatcham – works as a teacher at Park House School, having himself been educated at Kennet School.

He sits on the advisory board of an Olympic legacy charity, Spirit of 2012 and said he strives to put local concerns front and centre of his campaign.

Among these is the issue of poverty and insecurity in Newbury and West Berkshire, despite the region’s prosperous reputation.

He said: “Too many people in Newbury and West Berkshire are working long hours yet living precariously, pay cheque to pay cheque, struggling to find stable jobs in this, the wealthiest of regions.

“The wings of our young generation are being clipped by an underfunded education system and a 97% reduction of spending in youth services in West Berkshire.”

Given his professional background, he is especially keen to draw attention to the state of the education system.

In a public statement he added: “As a teacher, I see inspirational young people every day with enormous potential, who face a future of rampant climate change, a lack of employment opportunity, an inability to get on the housing ladder, and deepening inequality of opportunity.”

“In the most important general election of a generation, I will fight for the people of West Berkshire – for our schools, our healthcare, our environment and for our communities.

“Only by returning a Labour Government can we reinvest in our public services, establish a radical Green New Deal, and guarantee a re-nationalised NHS.

“I am asking the people of Newbury to come with me in creating real change that transforms society and builds a future we can be proud of, fit for generations to come.”

Mr Wilder is not the only member of the Newbury party running for parliamentary office this year.

CLP Chair Jonny Roberts has been selected as the Labour candidate for Wantage.

Mr Roberts is a rising star in the national party, having addressed this year’s Labour Conference.

It has also been announced that a former Policy Officer for the Newbury CLP, Liz Bell, will be running in North West Hampshire against Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse.

Newbury CLP Women's Officer Gemma Lowe says: “We are sorry to lose these two high profile campaigners from the Newbury team, but delighted to see our members winning selection across the South.

“We wish Liz and Jonny every success, and look forward to supporting James along with our Labour friends in highly winnable seats across the region.”