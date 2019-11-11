Conservatives select Newbury candidate

West Berkshire’s Conservatives have chosen their candidate for next month’s general election.

Laura Farris was selected to replace Richard Benyon after a vote last night (Sunday).

Mrs Farris is the daughter of former Newbury Conservative MP Michael McNair-Wilson, who served from 1974 to 1992.

She took to Twitter to announce the news, saying it was “an incredible honour to be selected” as the candidate of “the place where I grew up, am raising my family and which holds such a deep emotional resonance”.

A former political journalist who has also worked for BBC News and Reuters and has previously written for the New York Times and Huffington Post, Mrs Farris is a barrister specialising in employment and equality law.

She sits on the Executive of the Society of Conservative Lawyers and is deputy chair of the West Berkshire Conservatives.

Mrs Farris grew up in the constituency and now lives with her family nearby. She previously stood as a Parliamentary candidate in Leyton and Wanstead (East London) in the 2017 general election.

Richard Benyon recently announced he wouldn’t be standing again this year, having served as Newbury’s MP since 2005.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is the council’s opposition leader Lee Dillon.

Councillor Steve Masters is standing for the Green Party and solicitor David Jabbari is standing for the Brexit Party.

The Labour Party candidate, who was also announced this weekend, is Park House School teacher, James Wilder.