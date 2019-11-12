Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury Brexit party candidate stands down

He will not run against Conservative candidate Laura Farris

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Brexit Party announces Newbury candidate

BREXIT party candidate David Jabbari will no longer run for the Newbury seat in the General Election.

The news comes after Brexit party leader Nigel Farage announced that he was withdrawing candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in 2017. 

As the Newbury seat was won by former Tory MP Richard Benyon, Mr Jabbari won't be competing against Newbury Conservative candidate Laura Farris.

In a tweet, Mr Jabbari urged the constituency to get behind Mrs Farris in the election - to be held on Thursday 12 December.

Mr Jabbari was selected as the Brexit party candidate in September and said he wanted to offer a “democratic alternative” to the people of Newbury to deliver the result of the 2016 referendum.

At the time, Mr Jabbari said: “I have no political background. I was simply shocked by the desire of Parliament to subvert the referendum result and I consider this to be a very great threat to democracy.

"My greatest concern is that if the wishes of the 17.4m people are not listened to, many ordinary people will give up on the political process and will turn to movements which threaten democracy and freedom."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Conservative candidate for Newbury announced

Conservatives select Newbury candidate

Man assaulted during Thatcham robbery

Appeal for witnesses after Thatcham robbery

Exclusive - Conservatives competing to be Newbury's election candidate

NWN exclusive - Conservative candidates vying to replace Richard Benyon

Action call over accident blackspot

Action call over accident blackspot

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33