Fashion show to mark Berkshire WI centenary

THE Falkland Women’s Institute (WI) is marking the centenary of the Berkshire Federation of the Women’s Institute with a tea party and fashion show today (Wednesday).

The anniversary event is at Newbury College from 4pm to 6pm and retailers including Luna, Phase Eight, Jack’s Place and Smart Works are donating clothes for the show.

While themed dress is optional, a prize will be given on the day for the visitor who arrives in the best 20th-century outfit.

Advanced tickets cost £15, with admission on the day available at £25 per head.

All proceeds will go towards Newbury Cancer Care’s Rainbow Rooms project, which provides essential facilities to the families of terminally-ill patients.

Falkland WI president Pauline Rhymes said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 100 years of Berkshire’s WI and there’s no better way than to hold a fun fashion show, whilst raising money for such a worthwhile charity.

“All ages, shapes and sizes welcome.”