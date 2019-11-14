Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Vape company fined £1,500

Nicotine inhaling product sold to an under-18

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

A HUNGERFORD-based firm must pay more than £2,500 in fines and costs after selling e-cigarette ‘vaping’ liquid to an under-18.

The Vapers Cave Ltd, based in Charnham Lane, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25, in a prosecution brought by Bracknell Forest Council.

The company admitted selling a nicotine inhaling product, namely a Vampire Vape Applelicious Flavour vape liquid, to a person aged under 18 in Bracknell on February 20.

The firm was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £908 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £150.

