Illegal fireworks over Hampstead Norreys

Hampstead Norreys locals are in uproar after fireworks were illegally let off over the village last week.

The fireworks started at around 10pm on November 5 and continued until around 4.30am the following day, keeping people awake and leaving animals distressed.

English law places a year-round curfew on the use of fireworks between 11pm and 7am.

The Hampstead Norreys display was, therefore, unlawful and multiple complaints were reportedly made to Thames Valley Police.

It has not yet been confirmed who set off the fireworks or from where they originated.

Residents heard them across the village, leading to suggestions that the offenders may have relocated on numerous occasions.

Resident Becky Block said on the Hampstead Norreys Community Facebook page: “I could hear them at 2 and 3 this morning, I’m up at Beechcroft and there were loads up here!”

Jules McKoy reported hearing them on Water Street, 12 minutes’ walk from Beechcroft, saying: “I just couldn’t work out where they were coming from.

“So inconsiderate. All the poor pets, and sleepy children going to school.

“Caffeine is keeping me going at work today!”

Pets were especially negatively affected.

Kayla Baillie said: “I was woken to the loud bangs and my dog jumping on the bed shaking and trying to cuddle up with me.”

Nicky Elizabeth said: “My poor dog, she has wet herself all night! Totally unacceptable.”