Community order for benefits cheat

36-year-old must pay £300 costs

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

A NEWBURY man has been caught claiming state benefits to which he was not entitled because he had a job.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25, was 36-year-old James Nicholas Hewitt-Jones, of London Road.

He admitted failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to benefits, namely that he was in paid employment.

Two charges related to his claiming employment support, while the third related to housing benefit.

All the offences were committed in Newbury between March 25, 2017, and January 14 last year.

Mr Hewitt-Jones was made subject to a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £300 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

