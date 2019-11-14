CCTV released following Lambourn assault

A THUG punched a man to the ground after he complained about his attacker's companion urinating against the village church.

CCTV footage of the incident has now been released by the police.

It shows two suspects – one wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, dark tie and grey trousers, the other wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, and blue trousers.

The assault took place at 9.38pm on Saturday October 19 in Lambourn Market Place.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was walking with his daughter and her friend through the market place.

He then saw another man who seemed to be urinating against the church yard railings.

Police said in a statement: "The victim spoke to the man and told him to stop and pushed him. The man who was urinating has then pushed the victim back.

At this point a second man has assaulted the victim, punching him to the floor and then kicking him whilst on the ground.

The victim was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon for treatment, and has since been discharged."

Investigating officer Pc Gemma Hebdon said: “We are releasing CCTV of two men who we believe may have vital information in connection with this incident which happened on the night of 19 October.

“We would ask them or anyone who recognises them to please come forward.

“At the time of this assault there were a number of people in the square as a few taxis had pulled up in the square, who we believe were coming back from a boxing event in Swindon.

“We would ask anyone who has information about this assault to please get in touch.”

The police are keen to speak to a man who came to the victim’s aid following the assault.

He was wearing a bright blue, long-sleeved top, light trousers and black trainers with white soles and is believed to be an off duty paramedic.

Anyone with information should go online or call 101 quoting reference 43190325842, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.