LIB DEM CANDIDATE: Lee Dillon

NEWBURY’S Liberal Democrat candidate Lee Dillon has said that he will campaign to stop Brexit if elected.

Mr Dillon was born and raised in Thatcham and was first elected to Thatcham Town Council and West Berkshire Council in 2007.

He has been leader of the opposition on West Berkshire Council since 2016 and worked for Sovereign Housing association for the past nine years.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Dillon said: “We always wanted Brexit to be resolved via a second referendum on the outcome of the deal.

“It’s clear that the numbers in Parliament weren’t there, so the only way that we can stop the damage that is Brexit is by going back to the people and electing a Parliament that represents their views.”

Mr Dillon said that West Berkshire had voted to remain in the EU at the 2016 referendum, by 52 per cent to 48 per cent, and that he was a strong local candidate committed to Britain’s place being in Europe and stopping Brexit.

He said: “There are Conservative, Labour and Green voters in the constituency who would not want to see the Prime Minister’s deal come into effect and the only way that can happen is by voting for me in the forthcoming election.”

Mr Dillon is aiming to replace Newbury’s Conservative MP of 19 years Richard Benyon, who is not standing for re-election.

He said: “Richard Benyon has served as a constituency MP well, unfortunately the Government he has been part of has delivered cuts that have hurt West Berkshire’s public sector.”

Mr Dillon said that he would campaign for stopping Brexit and investing more in health and tackling climate change, as well as making sure that adult social care and mental health provision was properly funded.

And on the national picture, he said: “I think that majorities and swings are no longer relevant.

“Voters from different parties are going to vote for a different reason, Brexit being a primary reason.”