GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE: Steve Masters

WEST Berkshire Green Party parliamentary candidate for Newbury Steve Masters says he’s campaigning to stop Brexit and to protect public services.

Mr Masters was elected to West Berkshire Council in May, representing Newbury Speen ward.

He was one among a cohort of three Greens who won council seats this year, a regional milestone for the party.

He served in the RAF and endured a period of homelessness a decade ago.

Last month, Mr Masters was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion protest in London.

Mr Masters has also lobbied extensively for climate action in West Berkshire.

Its members and representatives have been at the forefront of a campaign against the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

On his website, Mr Masters states: “During the general election I will be campaigning against Brexit, but also the causes of Brexit.

“Many people who voted Leave are in despair about the impact of austerity on this country and these concerns cannot be ignored.

“The biggest challenge we face is climate change.

“It was pressure from me and the Green Party that prompted West Berkshire Council to declare a climate emergency in July.

“This is the most significant action the council has taken since May, when I was elected to the council.

“I will also be campaigning to protect public services including the NHS – which would be under severe threat during post-Brexit trade negotiations with the United States.”