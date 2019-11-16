Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham man jailed for vigilante attack

Jail was only option for 'serious and unprovoked' assault

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Court

A THATCHAM man has been jailed for a vigilante-style attack.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4, was 28-year-old Karl Mark James, who lives at Park Avenue.

He admitted assaulting Jadon Mayhew by beating him in Reading on September 15.

Mr James was jailed for eight weeks.

Magistrates said the custodial sentence was necessary because it was an apparent vigilante attack of a serious and unprovoked nature.

In addition, the offence was aggravated by Mr James’ previous convictions, the court ruled.

No order for costs was made because of his lack of means to pay but the court imposed a statutory victim services surcharge of £122.

