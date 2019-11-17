Dentist all smiles after marathon walk

A dentist has completed the London Marathon Walk in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dr Alfie Chan – who practices in Wash Common – walked for more than seven hours on October 12.

Altogether, he raised around £600 for the charity.

Dr Chan has worked in Newbury for 15 years.

He previously ran the London Marathon in 2009 and coaches the AFC Newbury U12s Colts White football team in his spare time.

Knee injuries led him to opt for the walk over a second marathon appearance.

This year’s feat, however, still required strenuous preparation, and he has been training since Easter.