Kennet Centre's free bookshop gets a makeover

PEOPLE gave up their time last Friday to help spruce up the free bookshop at Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre.

Community spirit was in full force as local tradespeople and volunteers – many employed by Vodafone – painted walls and helped stack shelves.

The bookshop, which is run entirely by volunteers from Newbury’s Fair Close Centre, opened earlier this year – but had not been decorated.

So armed with paintbrushes and tools, the team set to work – fuelled by cake and refreshments that had been provided.

Fair Close Centre trustee Margo Payne, a former councillor and mayor of Newbury, said: “The whole idea of the bookshop is to combat social isolation. Some people come in to take out books, some come in to donate them and others just pop in for a chat.”

Yvie Magee, who earlier this year ran the London Marathon to raise money for Fair Close, was helping the charity out once again.

She said: “I love books and I think it’s a fantastic scheme, so I just wanted to do something to help.”

Newbury-based painter and decorator Mark Tidey and the Kennet Shopping centre’s Richard Farley also chipped in to help.