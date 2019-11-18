Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Christmas lights switched on

Santa delighted the locals

NEWBURY put on its festive hat this Sunday as hundreds of people turned out for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Santa turned up in his sleigh at 3.15 to meet children and hand out presents, before helping Mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe turn on the lights at 5pm.

There was also live music all afternoon, while visitors met real life reindeer Dundor and Anya in front of the Corn Exchange.

The event was organised by Visit Newbury.

See this week's Newbury News for all the details and pictures.

