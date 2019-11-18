CCTV images released after fraud in Newbury bank

Police are releasing images of a man who may have vital information following an incident of fraud in Newbury.

At 2.04pm on Saturday, September 29, the suspect walked into a bank in Newbury and presented a false driving licence as identification, with which he managed to withdraw a large amount of money from the victim’s account.

The suspect was also able to answer correctly the bank's security questions.

Investigating officer, PC John Goggin, based at Newbury police station, said: “I believe the man in these CCTV images has important information that could help with the investigation.

“Anyone who has information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190308932.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More advice about how to protect yourself against fraud is available on the Thames Valley Police website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/