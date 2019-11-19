Newbury man caught drink-driving

A NEWBURY man has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 10, was 44-year-old Petyo Iliev, of Austen Gardens.

He admitted driving a Smart ForTwo on Pinchington Lane, Newbury, on July 8 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 91mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system.

The legal limit is 80mg.

Mr Iliev was fined £161 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 12 months.