Newbury man jailed for punching dog in the face

A Newbury man who repeatedly punched his dog in the face has been jailed.

Fifty-one-year-old Robert Black, of Parsons Close, was caught on CCTV hitting the animal five times in Victoria Park before putting it on a lead and walking off.

The incident was reported to police, who carried out an area search before locating Black and arresting him, as well as seizing both his dogs under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The dog which was punched by Black was not injured during the incident.

Both dogs have since been rehomed.

He was found guilty of one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 12.

He was sentenced to a total of 23 weeks’ imprisonment and made to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Black has also been banned from owning animals for 10 years.

Investigating officer, PC David Burleigh, based at Abingdon police station, said: “Black demonstrated significant cruelty to his dog by punching it several times in the face, with no concern for its welfare.

“This behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable for a pet owner and I am pleased that not only has he received a prison sentence for his actions, but that he has been banned from owning animals for the next 10 years.

“We take reports such as these seriously and will look to investigate and take action against anyone who carries out this type of offence.”