Charity rugby game in memory of PC killed on duty

Former England star will come out of retirement for Andrew Harper memorial match

Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

PC Andrew Harper was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend in August

Former England star Andy Goode will come out of retirement for a charity match in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

Thames Valley Police’s Stags will face the Met Police’s SCO19 XIX RFC in the match, which will take place at Maidenhead Rugby Club tonight (Wednesday, November 20).

PC Harper died after being dragged along by a vehicle while responding to reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend on August 15.

His family has decided that all funds raised will be donated to the Care of Police Survivors charity (COPS), which supports the families of police officers and staff killed in the line of duty.

An online auction has also been launched to boost the fundraising and includes signed rugby and football shirts; rounds of golf; tickets to sporting events including the Six Nations Rugby; and a spa weekend for two. You can bid for any of the lots here.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with kick off at 6.30pm. Parking at the Braywick Road club is limited so spectators are advised to park at either Stafferton Way or in the town centre.

The bar at the club will be open and a hog roast available.

If you can’t attend but still wish to donate you can do so via the JustGiving page here.

