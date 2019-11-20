Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man accused of rape

Charge so serious it must be heard by Crown Court judge

Court

A NEWBURY man has been accused of raping a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 7, was 34-year-old Christopher Mark Tooze, who lives at Newport Road.

He is accused of raping a woman in Thatcham on a specified date during summer.

Mr Tooze, who was legally represented at the hearing and spoke only to confirm his details, was told that the charge was so serious it could only be dealt with by a judge.

The case was therefore sent to Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed and Mr Tooze was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

