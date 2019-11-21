Council apologises after sharing obscene tweet on its Twitter account

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 21 Nov 2019
A TWEET calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson a ‘colossal gobsh*te’ was shared by West Berkshire Council’s Twitter account.
Mr Johnson had tweeted thanking people who had supported BBC Children in Need, which aired on Friday.
He said: “This great cause represents much of what makes Britain special.”
In a response that was retweeted by the council, Jason Spacey said: “They’ll raise a fraction of what you’ve just spa**ed up the wall on Brexit preparations, you colossal gobsh*te.”
The council later removed the retweet and said: “It appears this was shared in error and has now been removed.
“During the general election period, we do not share content from or about politicians or political parties.
“We’re sorry for any confusion caused by this.”
West Berkshire Council communications manager Martin Dunscombe said: “On Saturday afternoon, an inappropriate comment was retweeted in error from our corporate Twitter account.
“The comment does not reflect the views of West Berkshire Council and should not have been shared.
“We’re sorry for any confusion or offence this caused.
“The mistake was made inadvertently by a member of staff who was still signed into the corporate account following an event earlier in the month.
“We will be reviewing what happened in order to take appropriate steps to ensure, so far as possible, that it doesn’t happen again.”
NewburyLad
21/11/2019 - 09:09
I will point out on here that all the additional costs and extra delay, to say nothing of the extra millions and millions £ that have now been paid to the EU since March, are all down to the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Remainer Tories who have done their best to try and reverse the decision taken by the majority of voters in the UK. So before any of you nasty left wingers in the council get all smirky about this re-tweet, the extra costs spa**ed up against the wall ARE DOWN TO YOU GOBS**TES.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
21/11/2019 - 09:09
While broadly accurate, I'd say this is a gross over-simplification of our current woes. Any politician pushing for the hardest possible Brexit seriously can't have the best interests of their constituents, or the country as a whole, in mind. Every single reputable study done on the impacts of no deal show that it would impact the poorest and most vulnerable worst of all. Voting against that outcome shouldn't be a party political matter, rather a moral choice. Then again, the current position of the Tories seems to be that unless you have money and connections, they don't really give a damn about you.
Reply