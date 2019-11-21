General election candidates to debate their case at hustings

PEOPLE will be able to quiz Newbury’s parliamentary candidates at an election hustings next week.

The West Berkshire Green Exchange has announced the event will be held at St Bartholomew’s School, Buckingham Road, Newbury, next Thursday, November 28, and will allow Newbury’s contenders a common platform to debate and promote their policies.

It will take place from 7.30pm and the focus will be on environmental issues.

The debate will be chaired by former Kennet School headteacher Paul Dick.

All candidates have been invited to the debate. They are:

Liberal Democrats, Lee Dillon

Conservative, Laura Farris

Independent candidate, Ben Holden-Crowther

Green, Steve Masters

Labour, James Wilder