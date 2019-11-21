Attempted murder in Tilehurst

POLICE have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Tilehurst.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition – his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident occurred at 8.50pm on Tuesday on Eddleston Way, with officers from Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service attending the scene.

The victim – a man in his thirties – is believed to have been assaulted by two offenders, who may have left the scene on bicycles.

Detective inspector Marc Skinner of Reading police station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a man sustained wounds consistent with having been stabbed.

“It happened in a public area at a time where I believe it’s likely there would be witnesses to the incident.

“If anyone saw or heard this incident then please get in touch with police.

“I would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls 101, and quotes 43190361922.

Det Ch Insp Dave Turton said: “I appreciate that this incident is a concerning one for the public and the community.

“In light of this we are stepping up patrols in the area to provide reassurance and there will be a visible police presence while the investigation continues.

“I would advise anyone who is concerned about this incident to please speak to a police officers or contact 101.”