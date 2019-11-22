Warren Road application a 'trojan horse for Sandleford'

COUNCILLORS have unanimously rejected a planning application to widen Warren Road, labelling it a Trojan horse for a potential Sandleford Park development, premature and environmentally-destructive.

Plans submitted by Donnington Homes detailed improvements to Warren Road – located in Wash Common next to Park House School – with footways and landscaping, intended to provide improved access to New Warren Farm, as well as being suitable for a possible Sandleford Park development.

In front of a packed public gallery in Monday’s Newbury Town Council planning and highways committee meeting, councillors heard from Wash Common councillor David Marsh – speaking as a member of the public – about how he thought the plan was simply intended to make Warren Road an access road for a Sandleford development.

He said: “I urge the committee to oppose this and send a strong message to West Berkshire Council that this scheme has been dragging on for years, blighting the lives of people who live there – it’s high time they ditched this foolish, outmoded and inappropriate plan.

“The developer needs a six-metre road for the 500 homes he wants to build on the Sandleford site – and lo and behold this is an application for a six-metre road.

“The application is about Sandleford, it’s not about the occasional HGV or whatever driving to New Warren Farm.”

Potential plans for a Sandleford Park development stretch back years, with planning applications for homes on the land frequently rejected by West Berkshire Council.

In December 2017, an application to build 1,000 new homes at Sandleford Park was refused – just weeks after similar plans for up to 2,000 homes were also turned down.

In rejecting plans for the widening of Warren Road, councillors voiced concerns about the effect on the environment and said that any plans concerning a Sandleford Park development should be considered in one application, rather than piecemeal.

Nigel Foot (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: “This is an absolute destruction of what is currently a really quite pleasant walkway and cycleway.

“It’s quite a peaceful area, there’s hedgerows that would be destroyed and I think that point needs to be made because we’re very mindful of the environmental impact that the council is endorsing.”

Roger Hunneman (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “I’m very aware that all the residents in the area steadfastly oppose this particular aspect of Sandleford and the use of Warren Road.

“There’s no justification for this work to be done for the purposes of Warren Road Farm – it’s clearly something to do with improving access to a possible development in Sandleford.

“If this road needs to be approved as part of Sandleford then let’s have that discussion as part of that application – this application is at completely the wrong time and we should dismiss it out of hand.”