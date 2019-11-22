Drink driver was looking at Google Maps

A DRINK-driver crashed into a parked car in Newbury town centre.

The 31-year-old culprit confessed to police that, as well as having drunk more than the legal limit, he had been trying to follow directions on the Google Maps facility while driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday was Rotaru Alexandru, who lives at Kiln Terrace, Chapel Lane, Curridge.

Andrew Callender, prosecuting, said: “At 7.50pm the defendant was seen by members of the public to crash his vehicle into a parked car.

“The police attended, he was arrested and subsequently failed a breath test.”

Mr Alexandru admitted driving a Peugot 206 in Northbrook Street, Newbury, after drinking more than the legal limit on Saturday, October 26.

Tests showed 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ayeleen White, defending, pointed out that her client had no previous convictions and had co-operated fully with the police.

She added: “He remained at the scene and was trying to leave a note on the other car with his telephone number when the police arrived.

“He was very frank with the officers and told them he had been distracted because he was looking at Google Maps.”

Ms White said Mr Alexandru had been drinking with his uncle that evening and added: “During the procedure he was incredibly upset and crying, having realised what he had done and, also, the consequences.

“He also realises the consequences of what could have happened had there been anyone in the road.”

The court heard Mr Alexandru had come to West Berkshire to “work and to better himself” and was sending money home to his partner and daughter in his native Romania.

However he was no longer able to do his job at a furniture company he was working for because of the inevitable ban, said Ms White.

Mr Alexandru was fined £73 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 14 months.