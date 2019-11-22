Newbury man jailed for sexual offences

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Robert Banning, 77, admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child, one charge of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two counts of making indecent images of children.

Winchester Crown Court heard that the offending took place between July 2018 and February this year in Basingstoke.

The victim was 15-years-old at the time, and Banning’s offences were reported to the police after she disclosed what had happened to a relative.

In a trial on Thursday, November 21, Banning – of Newtown Road, Newbury – was jailed for six years and given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order.

The investigation was led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone team.

Following the court hearing, Detective Constable Steven Finnis said: “This offending against a teenage girl took place over a prolonged period of time.

“I would like to praise the victim for the bravery and courage she has shown in coming forward to report what had happened. I hope this sentence means she can start to move forward with her life.

“The victim was supported by our specially trained officers from the Amberstone team throughout this investigation.

“I would like to reassure anyone else that has been a victim of a sexual offence that we will listen and support you, and work hard to bring offenders to justice.”