Tenant's dispute over roof

A Newbury woman says she has been left to put up with unsafe living conditions after her housing provider repeatedly delayed repairs to her crumbling roof.

Debre Davitt lives in Christie Heights, an estate managed by Sovereign Housing.

A year ago, she noticed a large tile had fallen off the roof of her terrace.

She claims that this was the first of a number of falling tiles, the last of which occurred around three months ago.

One large tile, she says, landed on her doorstep.

Ms Davitt suffers from an anxiety disorder and says the risks posed by the possibility of injury from falling debris have caused her great distress.

She claims that the dislodged tiles have now begun to clog the gutter and that the resultant leaks have led to mould appearing in her living room.

Ms Davitt says she has contacted Sovereign about the problem on a number of occasions and has been visited three times by maintenance workers.

However, she says this has not solved the problem.

Ms Davitt said: “I’ve seen them three times now, but they’re not fixing the problem – I don’t know what the problem is.

“If you owned a house, you’d want the job done properly first time.

“That’s about £1,800 to get two roofers out to do the job.”

Overall, she feels Sovereign Housing has been slow in responding to her complaints.

She said the last visit – in October – was about three weeks after her first request for assistance.

Recently, Sovereign informed Ms Davitt that it intended to fix the roofing by November 27.

In the meantime, she says she was told to wear a hard hat around the outside of her home to protect herself from falling tiles.

Ms Davitt now views the deadline as unlikley as she believes she has received little in the way of cooperation from Sovereign.

She said: “I’ve not had any confirmation, they’ve put the damp date back.

“Now it’s getting to the serious season, now you’re going to see the rain … in the next couple of months.

“It’s coming in and I don’t want to be sitting in here getting washed away.”

Sovereign Housing operations director Liane Sheppard said: “We’ve worked hard to solve the issues with our resident’s roof, including replacing tiles.

“We understand that there are ongoing problems and we’re continuing to work with our resident to solve these.

“This will require a scaffold for our tradespeople to work at height safely.

“We’ve booked in appointments to complete the roof work and hope the work will be complete by the end of the month.”