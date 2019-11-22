Local uproar over Calcot expansion

West Berkshire Council’s eastern area planning committee has given the green light to a major housebuilding scheme in Calcot, despite local opposition.

Bellway Homes has proposed the construction of 199 dwellings on a plot of land along the western fringes of the suburb.

Eighty will be designated affordable housing, 56 will be social rent dwellings and 24 subject to shared ownership arrangements.

This would represent a significant expansion of the community and many residents are concerned about its impact on educational, medical and road infrastructure.

The presence of multiple badger setts on the site has proved another major bone of contention, as the development would require a localised cull.

While potential congestion issues figured prominently in the complaints of residents, the applicant has projected only minor increases in traffic through Calcot.

Council highways officer Gareth Dowding – who recommended the development for approval – concurred with Bellway’s assessment.

Holybrook Parish Council chairwoman Mary Bedwell articulated the position of objectors, saying: “Traffic in the area has been increasing year on year, with very little improvement.

“We fail to understand why the traffic analysis is a complete discrepancy with the daily reality experienced by our residents.

“Is this a realistic assessment?”

Mrs Bedwell noted that the development would be much denser than the surrounding area.

Speaking in support of the proposals, councillor Alan Law (Con, Basildon) said: “This whole junction has been well-researched and well-modelled.

“We’ve got to rely on the specialists to guide us.”

Councillors Alan Macro (Lib Dem, Theale) and Jeremy Cottam (Lib Dem, Thatcham North East) were won over by residents’ arguments, registering their objections to the plans.

In all, five councillors voted in favour of the development, with three opposing.

Cries of “shame on you” and “all about the money” were heard from the audience as councillors delivered their verdict.