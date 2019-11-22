Planning under way for first Newbury Pride

PREPARATIONS are well under way for Newbury Pride’s first big event next summer.

After plans by members of the LGBT community to hold an event earlier this year were cancelled, a Newbury Pride organisation was formed and now plans to have their first event on July 4, 2020.

A route has already been organised with the council.

A fundraiser with drag queens, local singers and auctions will be held next Saturday to raise money for the organisation.

It will be at Walkabout in Cheap Street, Newbury, on Saturday, November 30, from 7pm until late.

Committee member Mark Riley said support from the town had been amazing.

“One of our members has been going round to local businesses getting letters of support, and all but one has given one,” he said.

“I was born and grew up in Newbury and being able to have something like this in my local town is amazing.

“We just really want the local people to gather round us and support us and make this a great event. We’re here to support the local community as well, especially youths who don’t feel they can be who they are.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are £5 and must be purchased beforehand from www.outsavvy.com.

Newbury Pride holds meet ups on the first Friday of every month, welcome to all.

For more information, see the Facebook group.