Victim feels 'vulnerable' after bank fraud theft

A THATCHAM man says he has been left feeling “angry and vulnerable” after somebody withdrew £2,000 from his bank account using a fake driving licence.

The culprit walked into Barclays in Newbury’s Parkway Shopping centre and claimed he had lost his bank card and asked if he could take money out using another form of ID.

He then managed to answer all of the victim’s security questions before walking out with the cash.

Thames Valley Police have this week released images of a man who may have vital information about the incident, which took place at 2.04pm on Saturday, September 29.

It is the second time in the space of nine months that the man, who does not want to be named, has been the victim of fraud.

In December last year, he had £6,000 taken out of his account after somebody cloned the SIM card on his phone

He said: “It does make you feel vulnerable and angry when people have access to your personal data.

“The fact that someone has a driving licence in my name and knows my address is a bit of a worry. It does make you wonder how do they get this information. How is it so easy for them?”

“I am concerned this could happen a third time so I’ve closed my account.

“I’ve managed to get the money back, but it’s caused me no end of hassle trying to sort it all out.”

The man said he has also been “really annoyed at the treatment I have had from the police”.

He added: “I asked if I could see the CCTV because I thought it could be someone I knew, but I was told I wasn’t allowed to see it.

“The first time I saw the picture was on the Newbury Weekly News website.

“I found it amazing that they gave it out to the press when I have been asking for weeks and weeks to see it because I thought I might know the person in it.

“If I was mugged on the street and there was CCTV footage available, would I not be allowed to see that either?

“Because there was no violence it seems to have been treated less seriously.”

Investigating officer Pc John Goggin, based at Newbury police station, said: “I believe the man in these CCTV images has important information that could help with the investigation.

“Anyone who has information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190308932.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More advice about how to protect yourself against fraud is available on the Thames Valley Police website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/