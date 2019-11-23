Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man seriously injured in collision between van and tractor

Twenty firefighters take an hour to free elderly man from vehicle

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

AN elderly man sustained serious injuries following a crash between a van and a tractor this afternoon (Saturday). 

Twenty firefighters took an hour to free the driver of the van from his vehicle.

The collision happened on the Wantage Road, just past Snelsmore Common, at around 4pm today.

The road was closed for several hours as a result.

Four fire engines from Newbury and Oxfordshire attended the scene.

More details to follow.

