Arrest following Thatcham Co-op break-in

A Thatcham man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling the Co-op in Thatcham Broadway.

Police were called following reports of a break-in and that bottles of alcohol had been taken at 3.10am today (Monday).

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, David Marsh, said that a 30-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the break-in.

He is in police custody.

The Co-op will be closed until further notice.