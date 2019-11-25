Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Arrest following Thatcham Co-op break-in

30-year-old in custody

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Arrest following Thatcham Co-Op break-in

A Thatcham man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling the Co-op in Thatcham Broadway. 

Police were called following reports of a break-in and that bottles of alcohol had been taken at 3.10am today (Monday).

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, David Marsh, said that a 30-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the break-in.

He is in police custody.

The Co-op will be closed until further notice.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man seriously injured in collision between van and tractor

Man in life-threatening condition after A4 crash

Newbury man jailed for sexual offences against underage girl

Newbury man jailed for sexual offences

Tenant's dispute over roof

Tenant's dispute over roof

Arrest following Thatcham Co-op break-in

Arrest following Thatcham Co-Op break-in

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33