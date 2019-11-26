Borough proposes 10p weekly council tax rise

NORTH Hampshire residents could be hit by more council tax rises.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is proposing to increase the part of the council tax it collects – the precept – by an average increase of £5 a year or 10p per week.

It is part of the council’s plan to save £1.42m next year.

The borough council has approved its draft budget for 2020/21 and residents are being given the chance to have their say on how they would be affected through a public consultation, which runs until January 1, 2020.

The proposals also include increasing Sunday parking charges in council-owned car parks in line with weekdays and Saturdays.

Over the last 11 years, £13.7m in savings has been made without cutting services, with the borough council continuing to look at how it can run more efficiently.

Executive director of finance and resources Sue Cuerden said: “Although the council has a history of strong financial management, we have some tough challenges ahead of us with reductions in funding and rising costs and increasing demand for our services so it is important that we look at opportunities to address funding gaps now and in the future.

“Each year the council is required to set a balanced budget and these proposals sets out how the council plans to do this.

“We would like to hear from residents, businesses and groups across the borough to help cabinet shape the final proposals.”

The council is hoping to reinvest the money in services such as weekly bin collections, community safety patrols and ongoing support for communities and vulnerable residents.

An additional £100,000 is proposed to increase community safety patrols to help tackle local issues, such as antisocial behaviour.

Plans also include investing in a new scheme for councillors to support more small-scale projects in their communities.

The consultation runs until Wednesday, January 1. Visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/priorities for more details and information on how to give feedback.

Final decisions on the budget will be taken at a council meeting in February.