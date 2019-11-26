Football club scores for young carers

A THATCHAM football team has donated money to help provide young carers with a chance to have a normal childhood.

Thatcham Tornadoes welcomed trustees of Friends of Young Carers West Berkshire Lynne Duncan and Jo Barton to its U6, U7 and U8 training session.

Club secretary Steve Corcoran presented the pair with a cheque for £182.70, which was raised on the Thatcham Tornadoes SPX Speedshot – which measures how fast competitors can kick a football – at its Infants Schools Football Festival over the last two years.

Friends of Young Carers West Berkshire was established in 2013 to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by young carers.

Due to their responsibilities at home, young carers often miss out on opportunities to play and learn.

They can feel under pressure and isolated and they may struggle with their schoolwork.

All money raised helps fund a variety of activities and a range of fun events, offering the young carers the chance to experience a more normal childhood.

Thatcham Tornadoes manager Jon Harrison said: “For the last seven years, the Thatcham Tornadoes SPX Speedshot has been in action within the local community raising money for charity.

“It is the club’s way of giving something back to the community that supports us – we never use it to raise for our own club or teams.

“We believe this is a main reason why so many people have embraced the speedshot and are happy to take part.

“To date, the speedshot has raised nearly £13,500 for charities and school PTAs, many of the them local which is just amazing.

“It’s hard to believe that so much money has been raised by kicking footballs – thanks to everyone for their support over the years.”