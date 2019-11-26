Deadline to register to vote looming

Anyone wishing to vote in next month’s general election has until midnight to register.

It takes just five minutes to do so and can be done online here.

Those eligible to vote in England, Scotland and Wales and who wish to use a postal vote must register by 5pm today.

While those wishing to vote by proxy in the election on December 12 have slightly longer to make the arrangements - the deadline for them to register is 5pm on December 4.

Just under 45.8m people were eligible to vote in UK parliamentary elections in December 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Electoral Reform Society said that a further 2.8m people have applied to vote since the election was called last month, but it believes there are still an estimated 9m eligible voters who are not registered.

The public is being offered the chance to quiz Newbury’s parliamentary candidates at an elections hustings on Thursday.

The candidates standing in this constituency are:

Conservative, Laura Farris

Green, Steve Masters

Independent candidate, Ben Holden-Crowther

Labour, James Wilder

Liberal Democrats, Lee Dillon