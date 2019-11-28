Election hustings to be held in Thatcham next week

VOTERS can put their questions to candidates vying to be Newbury's next MP at a hustings in Thatcham on Monday.

The five candidates standing for election will answer questions and debate the key issues of the campaign.

The hustings will be held between 7.30pm and 9.30pm at Thatcham Baptist Church on Monday, December 2.

The debate will be moderated by Pastor David Taylor.

Questions can be submitted in advance, giving your name, to david@thatchambaptist.org.uk, or a question card can be filled in on arrival and handed in by 7.15 pm.

Questions will be sorted before the meeting in order to cover a range of topics.

Candidates are:

Liberal Democrats, Lee Dillon

Conservative, Laura Farris

Independent, Ben Holden-Crowther

Green, Steve Masters

Labour, James Wilder