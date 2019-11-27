Free mentoring sessions to small businesses available in Newbury today (Wednesday)

Free mentoring sessions for small businesses are available in Newbury town centre today (Wednesday).

The Small Business bus is in the Market Place until 2pm as part of its national tour.

The bus will offer free mentoring sessions to small businesses and will also feature a special ‘Blue Sofa’ interview series, where small businesses, entrepreneurs and leading local figures from Newbury and the wider area will share stories.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, not-for-profit campaign championing the UK’s 5.8 million small businesses.

Now in its seventh year, the Small Business Saturday UK campaign bus will travel across Britain, visiting almost 30 locations in 30 days