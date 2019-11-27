Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Market Street expected to re-open next week

MARKET Street in Newbury is expected to re-open next week.

The road closed to allow a new sewer to be installed on October 28, which has caused heavy congestion during the past five weeks.

West Berkshire Council said that the road was expected to re-open on or around Sunday. 

However Newbury and District Buses said on social media: 

The Newbury Weekly News has asked the council to confirm the opening date and whether any mitigation measures are in place for the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival being held at Newbury Racecourse this weekend. 

