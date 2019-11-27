Market Street expected to re-open next week

MARKET Street in Newbury is expected to re-open next week.

The road closed to allow a new sewer to be installed on October 28, which has caused heavy congestion during the past five weeks.

West Berkshire Council said that the road was expected to re-open on or around Sunday.

However Newbury and District Buses said on social media:

We are happy to announce that we have been informed by West Berks Council that Market Street will be open on Monday 2nd December. This means that we will now be able to serve both the Old Post Office stop and Fair Close. — Newbury & District (@newburydistrict) November 27, 2019

The Newbury Weekly News has asked the council to confirm the opening date and whether any mitigation measures are in place for the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival being held at Newbury Racecourse this weekend.