Hungerford's 100 homes development gets the go-ahead

WORK on Hungerford's controversial 100 homes development could begin within weeks after the project was approved last night (Wednesday).

West Berkshire Council's western area planning committee voted in favour of Bewley Homes' reserved matters application.

There were impassioned speeches against approval on behalf of the town council and residents opposed to the King's Ride project on land off Salisbury Road.

In the ensuing debate, some councillors said developers should be "ashamed of themselves" for dismissing concerns over a lack of 'green' measures such as solar panels and heat pumps.

But given a lack of legislation which would have compelled developers to introduce them, the committee was warned that refusal of planning permission would likely result in a successful appeal.

