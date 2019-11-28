Two lanes closed on M4

Thu, 28 Nov 2019
Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned
There are queues of up to five miles along the M4 eastbound.
Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on M4 London bound after J10 A329(M) (Wokingham / Bracknell). Congestion to J11 (Reading).
Lanes one and two are closed, which is also affecting the A329(M) out of Reading
UPDATE - all lanes are now open but traffic still slow
