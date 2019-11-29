Newbury's Living Advent Calendar returns

The Living Advent Calendar returns to Newbury this Christmas, with residents and businesses entertaining onlookers with a succession of festive events.

Every day of December until Christmas Eve, a local address will decorate their window or door.

At designated times, visitors and passers-by will be treated to a Yuletide display. This could be a carol, food offering, sketch or poetry reading. The nature of each will be kept secret until its allocated day, with only the location being publicly disclosed.

Cards are being distributed that can be stamped off at each calendar event. Completed cards can be entered into a prize draw at the end of the month.

Participating businesses this year include the Empire Cafe, the Cow & Cask and the Inn at Home. Cow & Cask owner Ian Batho said: “It’s a great way of showcasing what we do at the Cow & Cask.

“We’re looking forward to seeing many people down here on December 15.

“Everybody watching will be in for a treat, and I hope they enjoy it.”

The Living Advent Calendar was first conceived in Sweden, as a means of encouraging community engagement.

Newbury is one of multiple towns across the UK running their own event this December.

The event returns to the town after 2018’s calendar proved popular with the community.

For further information, including a printable timetable and stamp card.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/newburyadventcalendar