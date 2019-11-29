Newbury candidates tackle first hustings

NEWBURY’S parliamentary candidates faced the public at large for the first time last night (Thursday) at a hustings at St Bartholomew's School.

The five candidates were challenged on a variety of issues, with a particular focus on the environment and how they would combat climate change.

Questions included what the candidates would do regarding subsidies for fossil fuel companies, the effect of Brexit on environmental policies, how they would try and tackle inequality in society, what they would do to ensure all newly built homes are sustainable, and how they would restore trust in politicians.

The debate was chaired by former Kennet School headteacher Paul Dick.

Although candidates put their policies across for more than 90 minutes, a show of hands at the end of the debate suggested only a handful of the guests had changed their minds on who to vote for.

See Thursday's Newbury Weekly News for a full report or watch the recording below.

The next hustings will take place at Thatcham Baptist Church on Monday, December 2, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

That debate will be moderated by Pastor David Taylor.