Society in appeal for warm winter clothes

NEWBURY Building Society is urging its employees, customers and the public to rummage through their wardrobes and donate new or clean used clothing to help people in need stay warm this winter.

Unwanted coats, scarves, gloves, woolly hats and brand new pairs of socks can be donated to the building society’s first ever Winter Wrap-up Appeal.

Donations can be made to the society’s 10 branches as well as its head office.

After the appeal, representatives from the building society will take the items to local charities in January.

Marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “A winter hat, a coat and a pair of socks may seem like a small gesture, but it can make a huge difference to those less fortunate than ourselves.

“As a society who holds the community at its heart, we want to help local charities support those enduring cold nights on the streets, living in a shelter or who can’t afford to pay for their heating.

“We urge local people to clear out their wardrobes, and we welcome any unwanted winter warmers; every item donated will go to someone who really needs it.”

The campaign was launched on Monday and closes on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with donations being made the following week.