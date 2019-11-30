Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Santa Fun Run through Newbury

Festive event takes place this Sunday

Newbury Santa Fun Run this Sunday

Dozens of people will be dashing through the streets of Newbury dressed as Father Christmas this Sunday for the town’s annual Santa Fun Run.

The event, which is organised by Newbury Rotary Club, raises money for local causes, including Mencap West Berkshire, Daisy’s Dream, Prior’s Court School and West Berkshire Therapy Centre.

The fun run is sponsored by Visit Newbury and kicks off at 11am, with a 1k run for children and 5k for adults. Entrants should arrive from 10am to collect their racing vests.

Entry fee is adults £15, under-18s and students £10, under-8s £7.

Registration is open until noon on Saturday. To register and for route details, visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=668011&ClubID=556

