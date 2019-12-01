Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ethan ‘braves the shave’ for Macmillan

Schoolboy raises money for cancer

A Newbury schoolboy has had his head shaved by his friends to raise money for charity.

Ethan Keable – a Year 11 pupil at Park House School – was shaved in front of the assembly on November 6 as part of Macmillan’s Brave The Shave. 

The youngster had a personal reason for wanting to do it as his mother was this year diagnosed with cancer.

Ethan said: “In June this year my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and it turned our family’s world upside down overnight.

“I wanted to do something to show my support of my mum and thought it would be a good idea to raise some funds for Macmillan, who do such great work for families like mine.”

Ethan’s mother Amanda Keable said: “I’m so proud of him.

“He’s blown us away a bit, really, because he set a target at £500 – which he thought was quite high – and now he’s gone beyond that.

“He’s still got some more money to collect in.

“He might decide to do something else fundraising-wise soon.”

To donate, visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/ethan-keable

