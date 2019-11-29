Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man admits 'revenge porn' offence

Defendant also harassed victim by breaking restraining order

A NEWBURY man has admitted a ‘revenge porn’ offence.

David John Morris appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 19, to plead guilty and to admit further offences.

The 35-year-old, who lives at Gaywood Drive, was charged with disclosing private photographs and films of a sexual nature without the consent of his victim.

He was further accused of harassing a woman by breaking a restraining order and two counts of assaulting a woman by beating her.

Mr Morris initially denied all the offences, which were committed in Newbury between May and September.

But he subsequently changed his mind and admitted his guilt.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Morris was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

