Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival
Sat, 30 Nov 2019
Day two of Ladbrokes Winter Carnival saw the arrival of celebrities at Newbury Racecourse. Our photographer Phil Cannings snapped Laura Whitmore, Iain Sterling, Jodie Kidd, Victoria Pendleton, Sandi Toksvig, Kathy Lette, Barry Humphreys, Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber, Rory Bremner and Khadijah enjoying a great day’s racing.
Take a look through our photos.
anorak
30/11/2019 - 19:07
Who cares?
