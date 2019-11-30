Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Picture Special

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Day two of Ladbrokes Winter Carnival saw the arrival of celebrities at Newbury Racecourse. Our photographer Phil Cannings snapped Laura Whitmore, Iain Sterling, Jodie Kidd, Victoria Pendleton, Sandi Toksvig, Kathy Lette, Barry Humphreys, Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber, Rory Bremner and Khadijah enjoying a great day’s racing.

Take a look through our photos.

  • anorak

    30/11/2019 - 19:07

    Who cares?

    Reply

