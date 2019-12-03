Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across West Berkshire tomorrow morning.

Areas of fog, which will be dense in some places, are expected to form across swathes of eastern and southern England from late tonight and continue until around 11am tomorrow.

The fog is expected to become more widespread and dense in the early hours of the morning, with visibility falling below 100m in places, the Met Office warms.

With the fog slow to lift during the morning rush hour motorists are being warned to take extra care on their journeys. Commuters are also being warned that there could be disruption to some services.