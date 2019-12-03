Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Risk of dense fog across the district for the morning commute

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across West Berkshire tomorrow morning.

Areas of fog, which will be dense in some places, are expected to form across swathes of eastern and southern England from late tonight and continue until around 11am tomorrow.

The fog is expected to become more widespread and dense in the early hours of the morning, with visibility falling below 100m in places, the Met Office warms.

With the fog slow to lift during the morning rush hour motorists are being warned to take extra care on their journeys. Commuters are also being warned that there could be disruption to some services.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits 'revenge porn' offence

Newbury man admits 'revenge porn' offence

Setback for new Tadley Lidl store

Setback for new Tadley Lidl store

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Chalet plans submitted for Hambridge Lake

Chalet plans submitted for Hambridge Lake

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33