"I'm struck by how much people want to move on from Brexit"

CONSERVATIVE Party candidate Laura Farris says she has been “struck by how much people want to move on from Brexit” while campaigning on the doorsteps.

She added: “Many I’ve spoken to support the Prime Minister’s deal and the Conservative focus on health, education and the environment.

“Beyond the politics, I’ve had a warm personal reception too.

“As a working mum of two young children, with a real love of this area, I understand pressures of daily of life and I will work hard to represent the whole community across towns and villages.

“I’ll keeping on fighting for every vote. This is an election that really counts.”