"I'm struck by how much people want to move on from Brexit"

CONSERVATIVE Party candidate Laura Farris says she has been “struck by how much people want to move on from Brexit” while campaigning on the doorsteps. 

She added: “Many I’ve spoken to support the Prime Minister’s deal and the Conservative focus on health, education and the environment.

“Beyond the politics, I’ve had a warm personal reception too.

“As a working mum of two young children, with a real love of this area, I understand pressures of daily of life and I will work hard to represent the whole community across towns and villages.

 “I’ll keeping on fighting for every vote. This is an election that really counts.”

  • grumbert

    04/12/2019 - 10:43

    Would that be the same focus that the Tories have had on health, education and environment over the last 9 years when those areas have been systematically targeted by austerity for cuts, cuts and more cuts? If people support those, then it's true, the turkeys really have voted for christmas.

  • NoisyNortherner

    04/12/2019 - 09:45

    Even if we end up taking Johnson's deal, Brexit will still be a thing for years to come. Agreeing a trade deal isn't the work of a moment, it'll take years in many cases. "Getting Brexit done" will take a lot longer than the Tories are making out.

  • NewburyLad

    04/12/2019 - 08:57

    We want you to do what the majority of the voting public in the United Kingdom voted for.

    • grumbert

      04/12/2019 - 10:41

      what? ruin the economy by pursuing unicorns?

